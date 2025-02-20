Ruby Merritt

Ruby Lyvonne Merritt, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

She was born April 19, 1939, in Providence, Kentucky, to George Robert and Roma Mae Winstead Merritt.

She was the office manager at Landgraf Lumber Co. for seven years and then at Cape GMC Pontiac beginning in 1965. She retired in 2002.

She was a member of Free Will Baptist Church.

Survivors include three nephews, Robert Reed of Jackson, Richard Reed of Cape Girardeau and Ronald Reed of Ballwin.