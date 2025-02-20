Ruby Merritt

Ruby Lyvonne Merritt, 85, of Cape Girardeau died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.
She was born April 19, 1939, in Providence, Kentucky, to George Robert and Roma Mae Winstead Merritt.
She was the office manager at Landgraf Lumber Co. for seven years and then at Cape GMC Pontiac beginning in 1965. She retired in 2002.
She was a member of Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include three nephews, Robert Reed of Jackson, Richard Reed of Cape Girardeau and Ronald Reed of Ballwin.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Shirley Ann Reed.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Sam Ramdial officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
