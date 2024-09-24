Roy Dooley

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Roy Leon “Doc” Dooley, 78, of Van Buren entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.

Born Oct. 19, 1945, in Cape Girardeau, Roy was a hard-working, dedicated husband and father, a competitive and enthusiastic summer league baseball coach and an avid horseman. He was often a man of few words, but when he spoke, he was always worth listening to. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication to family and service to animals.

Roy’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his family, his profession and his community. He was a proud husband to his beloved wife of 57 years, Leanne, who survives of the home. Roy was also a guiding light to his children: sons, Mike (Sharon) of Montgomery City, Steve (Samantha) of Van Buren, David (Laura) of Affton and Willie (Sarah) Dooley of Saint Claire; and daughters, Lacey Dooley of Jackson and Amanda (Bryan) Downing of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was an adored grandfather to 16 grandchildren and cherished great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren. His family was the cornerstone of his existence, and he instilled in them the values of honesty, integrity and hard work.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Reeves Dooley and Flora Nell Pratt; stepfather, William A. “Dub” Pratt; half brother, James Robert “Jimmy” Dooley; and his infant daughter, Lindy Lee Dooley.

An alumnus of the University of Missouri, Roy earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1969. His profound love for animals and his calling to care for them led to a distinguished career spanning two decades in private equine veterinary practice across Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Arizona. His desire to settle his family in a single area led to his decision to leave private practice for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service, from which he retired in 2015 after 26 years of service in Dexter.