Roy Dooley

VAN BUREN, Ark. — Roy Leon “Doc” Dooley, 78, of Van Buren entered the presence of the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
Born Oct. 19, 1945, in Cape Girardeau, Roy was a hard-working, dedicated husband and father, a competitive and enthusiastic summer league baseball coach and an avid horseman. He was often a man of few words, but when he spoke, he was always worth listening to. He leaves behind a legacy of love, dedication to family and service to animals.
Roy’s journey through life was marked by his unwavering commitment to his family, his profession and his community. He was a proud husband to his beloved wife of 57 years, Leanne, who survives of the home. Roy was also a guiding light to his children: sons, Mike (Sharon) of Montgomery City, Steve (Samantha) of Van Buren, David (Laura) of Affton and Willie (Sarah) Dooley of Saint Claire; and daughters, Lacey Dooley of Jackson and Amanda (Bryan) Downing of Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was an adored grandfather to 16 grandchildren and cherished great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren. His family was the cornerstone of his existence, and he instilled in them the values of honesty, integrity and hard work.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Reeves Dooley and Flora Nell Pratt; stepfather, William A. “Dub” Pratt; half brother, James Robert “Jimmy” Dooley; and his infant daughter, Lindy Lee Dooley.
An alumnus of the University of Missouri, Roy earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1969. His profound love for animals and his calling to care for them led to a distinguished career spanning two decades in private equine veterinary practice across Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas and Arizona. His desire to settle his family in a single area led to his decision to leave private practice for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service, from which he retired in 2015 after 26 years of service in Dexter.
Roy’s passions extended beyond his professional life. Until the last few years, he was an avid tennis player and baseball fan, but those who knew him well would tell you that he was always most at home on the back of a horse, an activity he continued to enjoy to the end of his life, despite his declining vision.
Roy’s influence extended beyond his immediate circle, touching the lives of countless young athletes through his guidance on tennis courts and baseball fields and his certain proclivity for unusual injuries, which were often used as examples in Leanne’s biology and anatomy and physiology lectures. No matter the subject matter, there was usually a “Roy Story” or two to go along with it.
As his family bids farewell to Roy, they celebrate a life beautifully lived and a journey completed with grace. His was a life that exemplified the very best of what it means to care for others — whether they walk on two legs or four, to lead with the heart, and to make a lasting impact on the world around us. May his soul rest in eternal peace, "loping perfect circles on the back of the big black horse who has been waiting for him."
A memorial service will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge, with Brother Jim Matthews officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Roy to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
