ObituariesMarch 7, 2025

Roy Birk

Roy Lynn Birk, 70, of Jackson died March 7, 2025. A visitation and memorial service will be March 15 at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau.

Roy Lynn Birk, 70, of Jackson died Friday, March 7, 2025.

A family hosted visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 15, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, with a family hosted memorial service at noon.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

