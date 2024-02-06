Roy Lynn Birk, 70, of Jackson died Friday, March 7, 2025.
A family hosted visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 15, at Maple United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, with a family hosted memorial service at noon.
Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.
