Roy Lynn Birk of Jackson passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at the age of 70.

He was born Jan. 15, 1955, to Elbert and Helen Alcorn Birk.

A 1973 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Roy was known for his dedication to his family.

Roy is survived by his loving children, Jamie Birk of Jackson, Heather (Brian) Holdman of Jackson, Andrea (Chad)Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Amber (Chad) Brown of Oak Ridge and Garrett (Katie) Birk of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

He is also survived by his siblings, Carol (Gary) Schmidt, Dan (Lynne) Birk and Gary (Donna) Birk, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Roy was an outstanding baseball player during his high school years and was recognized as an exceptional athlete in the American Legion baseball community. His love for the game and his dedication to excellence left a lasting impression on those who knew him. Roy was also an exceptional bowler, achieving multiple perfect 300 games throughout his life, a testament to his skill and passion for the sport.