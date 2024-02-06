Roy Lynn Birk of Jackson passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at the age of 70.
He was born Jan. 15, 1955, to Elbert and Helen Alcorn Birk.
A 1973 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Roy was known for his dedication to his family.
Roy is survived by his loving children, Jamie Birk of Jackson, Heather (Brian) Holdman of Jackson, Andrea (Chad)Bogenpohl of Oak Ridge, Amber (Chad) Brown of Oak Ridge and Garrett (Katie) Birk of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was a proud grandfather to nine grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
He is also survived by his siblings, Carol (Gary) Schmidt, Dan (Lynne) Birk and Gary (Donna) Birk, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was an outstanding baseball player during his high school years and was recognized as an exceptional athlete in the American Legion baseball community. His love for the game and his dedication to excellence left a lasting impression on those who knew him. Roy was also an exceptional bowler, achieving multiple perfect 300 games throughout his life, a testament to his skill and passion for the sport.
He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A family-hosted visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 15, at Maple United Methodist Church, 2441 Jean Ann Drive in Cape Girardeau, with a family-hosted memorial service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cape Girardeau Legion Baseball, care of Rex Crosnoe, 2650 County Road 645, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
The cremation of Roy Lynn Birk will be personally handled by the staff of Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
