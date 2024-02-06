Rosetta Kinder, daughter of the Rev. Watis Harrell and Pauline Harris Chance, was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Scott County. She passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau at the age of 81, on what would have been her 63rd wedding anniversary.

She was married to Dennis Kinder on Feb. 22, 1962, in Rockview. They briefly attended Southeast Missouri University before moving to California. In California, Rosetta began a long and varied career, working as a secretary at a newspaper office and later as a bank teller. Eventually, she and her husband opened a small chain of variety stores, where she served as a bookkeeper and buyer. Later, they started Sun-E Sales and Rose Sales, where Rosetta worked as a bookkeeper and salesperson.

She is survived by her sister, Velma Wachter, of Saint Clair; brother, Fred Harrell, of Jackson; and her sons, Dennis Kinder (Pamela) of Billings, Montana, Terry Kinder (Silvia) of Jackson and Devin Kinder (Elizabeth) of Chaffee, who is currently stationed in Germany with the U.S Air Force. Rosetta is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquelyn Waller of Billings; Buddy Kinder, who is currently stationed in Japan with the USAF; Emma Kinder and Nathan Kinder; as well as three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis, on Sept. 12, 2000; sister, Mary June Simmons; and parents, the Rev. Watis Harrell and Pauline Harris Chance.