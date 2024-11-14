Rose Winschel

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, and will continue from 8 to 9:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, with the Rev. Jim French officiating. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.