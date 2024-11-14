Rose Winschel

PERRYVILLE — Rose Mary Winschel, 85, of Perryville died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, and will continue from 8 to 9:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, with the Rev. Jim French officiating. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.