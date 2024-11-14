All sections
ObituariesNovember 14, 2024

Rose Winschel

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE — Rose Mary Winschel, 85, of Perryville died Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville, and will continue from 8 to 9:20 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, with the Rev. Jim French officiating. Burial will be at St. Maurus Catholic Cemetery in Biehle.

