ObituariesSeptember 20, 2024

Ronda Ertman

Ronda Kay Ertman, 75, of Jackson, passed away on Sept. 17, 2024. A dedicated worker at Lenco and Procter & Gamble, she cherished her grandchildren and loved gardening. Memorial visitation on Sept. 26 at McCombs Funeral Home.

Rhonda Ertman

Ronda Kay Ertman, 75, of rural Jackson passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024.

She was born Nov. 15, 1948, in Cape Girardeau to Alonzo and Mary Hines Tarr.

Ronda worked 14 years at Lenco in Jackson. In 2005, she retired from Procter & Gamble after 22 years of service.

Ronda liked being outdoors, mowing, weed eating and gardening flowers. Her grandchildren were her greatest blessing, and she loved spending time with them.

Loving survivors include two children, Johnny (Janice) Quade and Kristi (Mark) Masterson, both of Jackson; three grandchildren, Makenzie (Claudia) Quade of Cape Girardeau, Logan A. Quade of Cape Girardeau and Austin Holmes of Jackson; a sister, Rose Gable of Marble Hill; nephews and nieces, Kendall Miller, Kory Gable, Kimberly Miller and Julie Smith; close friend, Kathy (Steve) Siebert; and compassionate caregiver, Bernadette, with Saint Francis Hospice.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Tarr; and sister-in-law, Pam Tarr Stovall.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 1402, New York, NY 10018, or online at www.hdsa.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Ronda's obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

