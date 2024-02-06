Ronda Ertman

Loving survivors include two children, Johnny (Janice) Quade and Kristi (Mark) Masterson, both of Jackson; three grandchildren, Makenzie (Claudia) Quade of Cape Girardeau, Logan A. Quade of Cape Girardeau and Austin Holmes of Jackson; a sister, Rose Gable of Marble Hill; nephews and nieces, Kendall Miller, Kory Gable, Kimberly Miller and Julie Smith; close friend, Kathy (Steve) Siebert; and compassionate caregiver, Bernadette, with Saint Francis Hospice.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bobby Tarr; and sister-in-law, Pam Tarr Stovall.

A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 1402, New York, NY 10018, or online at www.hdsa.org.

