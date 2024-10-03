Ronald Poston

Ronald R. Poston went home to his heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Advance to Mildred and William Poston.
He attended Cape Girardeau Central High School.
Ronald worked 45 years for Missouri Barge Line, starting as an oiler on a towboat and retired as a chief engineer.
He married Nancy D. Ebbs at her parents’ home in Chaffee on May 4, 1955.
Ronald enjoyed traveling on his Goldwing trike with his wife. He rode with several groups. He was very proud of receiving a high mileage award in 2016 for 42,024 miles.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Poston; one son, Ronald R. (Laurel) Poston Jr.; two daughters, Cheryl (Frank) Stoffregen and Darla Jo (Mark) Luhring of Cape Girardeau; a brother, Richard (Dorothy) Poston of Jackson; three granddaughters, Amy Jo Stoffregen of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, Jessica (Michael) Martin of Scott City and Lana Jo Luhring of Cape Girardeau; nine great-grandchildren, Kris Lair of Paducah, Kentucky, Haggen Rhymer, Kadence Rhymer and Dante Rhymer of Cape Girardeau, Trevor Martin and Trenton Martin of Scott City and Kylie Jo Luhring, Hudson Luhring and Harlin Luhring of Jackson; one great-great-grandaughter, Opal Cookson of Cape Girardeau; and one sister-in-law, Helen Poston.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Tarl Edward Luhring; two brothers and their wives, William B. and Lucile Poston and Rodney L. and Virginia Poston; and one sister, Janet Sue Poston.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Dave Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Garden Cemetery on Highway 77 in Oran.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First General Baptist Church of Cape Girardeau or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.