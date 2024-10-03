Ronald Poston

Ronald R. Poston went home to his heavenly Father on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast, surrounded by his loving family.

Ronald was born Feb. 3, 1935, in Advance to Mildred and William Poston.

He attended Cape Girardeau Central High School.

Ronald worked 45 years for Missouri Barge Line, starting as an oiler on a towboat and retired as a chief engineer.

He married Nancy D. Ebbs at her parents’ home in Chaffee on May 4, 1955.

Ronald enjoyed traveling on his Goldwing trike with his wife. He rode with several groups. He was very proud of receiving a high mileage award in 2016 for 42,024 miles.