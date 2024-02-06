James Ronald “Ron” Shannon, 92, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home.

He was born March 22, 1932, in Cape Girardeau to James Matthew and Anna Berenice Nenninger Shannon.

Ron was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Laffey, DD724, and in the Naval Reserve.

Ron was united in marriage to Brenda Mae Roth on May 25, 1960, in Cape Girardeau. They had four children, Patrick, Matthew, Kathleen and Kevin Shannon. Brenda preceded Ron in death May 5, 2012.

Ron’s employment included Marquette Cement as a chemist, Central Packing as a meat cutter and Southeast Missouri State University as a supervisor in the maintenance and janitorial department.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 and VFW Post No. 3836. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports with his sons and the occasional fishing trip.