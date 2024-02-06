James Ronald “Ron” Shannon, 92, of Cape Girardeau passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Missouri Veterans Home.
He was born March 22, 1932, in Cape Girardeau to James Matthew and Anna Berenice Nenninger Shannon.
Ron was a 1950 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Laffey, DD724, and in the Naval Reserve.
Ron was united in marriage to Brenda Mae Roth on May 25, 1960, in Cape Girardeau. They had four children, Patrick, Matthew, Kathleen and Kevin Shannon. Brenda preceded Ron in death May 5, 2012.
Ron’s employment included Marquette Cement as a chemist, Central Packing as a meat cutter and Southeast Missouri State University as a supervisor in the maintenance and janitorial department.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral parish, Knights of Columbus Council No. 1111 and VFW Post No. 3836. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports with his sons and the occasional fishing trip.
Ron is survived by his children, Patrick Shannon and partner, Susan Campbell, of Holts Summit and Matthew (Serene) Shannon of Marysville, Ohio; grandchildren, Andrew Shannon and fiancee, Adline Pierson, of St. Paul, Minnesota, Emma (Josh) Burmeister of Macon, Michael Shannon, Trevor Campbell and Ross Campbell of Holts Summit and Suzy, Deklin, Rachel and Morgan Shannon of Marysville; great-grandchildren, Becca and Payton Burmeister of Macon; and a brother, John (Sharon) Shannon of Cape Girardeau.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda; children, Kathleen and Kevin; parents, James and Anna Shannon; daughter-in-law, Becky Seneker Shannon; brother, Mick (Marlene) Shannon; and sister, Patricia (Bernard) Fieno.
A memorial visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 23, at McCombs Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
The Rev. Jesse Heitt will celebrate a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Monday, March 24, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau. Inurnment and military honors will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests Missouri Veterans Home Foundation.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Ron’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
