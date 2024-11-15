Roland Deschenes

Roland J. Deschenes, 83, of Jackson died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, at his home.
He was born June 14, 1941, in Attleboro, Massachusetts, to Aginard "Jim" and Claire Chabbot Deschenes.
He and Irene Cote were married for 43 years.
Roland was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his wonderful family. He always took time to write letters to his friends and family. Everyone who knew him always loved him.
He was a new member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau.
Survivors include two sons, Christian (Amanda) Deschenes of Cape Girardeau and Rich (Angelica) Gaudreau of Rockland, Maine; three daughters, Lori (Farrah) Mojabi of Salt Lake City, Diane Gaudreau of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Sue (Roy) Parker of Assonette, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Roland was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.
No services are being planned at this time.
Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.
