Roland Deschenes

Survivors include two sons, Christian (Amanda) Deschenes of Cape Girardeau and Rich (Angelica) Gaudreau of Rockland, Maine; three daughters, Lori (Farrah) Mojabi of Salt Lake City, Diane Gaudreau of Fall River, Massachusetts, and Sue (Roy) Parker of Assonette, Massachusetts; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Roland was preceded in death by his wife and his parents.

No services are being planned at this time.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home in Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.