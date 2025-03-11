Roger Knudtson

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Roger E. Knudtson of Rochester passed away peacefully Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Spring Valley Nursing Home in Spring Valley, Minnesota, at the age of 86.

He was born Roger Earl Knudtson on Nov. 14, 1938, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to Archibald and Gertrude Smith Knudtson.

Roger grew up in East Chain, Minnesota, and graduated from East Chain High School in 1956. Following high school, he joined the Army and served honorably. Following his service to his country, he attended Mankato (Minnesota) Business College and graduated with a two-year degree in accounting.

In 1961, Roger married Becky Ludvigson, and they resided in Rochester, where they raised two sons, Jay and James “Jimmy” Knudtson. During his working years, Roger worked for Retail Credit Co. that later became Equifax and specialized in property and insurance related review and audit.

On Jan. 15, 1999, Roger married Barbara Ostrom, and they lived in Rochester until the time of his death. Roger and Barbara lived a wonderful life together and enjoyed spending time with their family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Knudtson of Rochester, and her wonderful and supportive family, including son, Todd (Becky) Ostrom; son, Terry (Natalie) Ostrom: son, T.J (Pam) Ostrom; and daughter, Traci (Mark) Milkanin; and their numerous grandkids and great-grandkids. In addition, Roger is survived by his son, Jay B. Knudtson, and his wife, Cindy, of Cape Girardeau; grandson, Gunnar James Knudtson, and his wife, Holly, of Cape Girardeau; and his precious great-granddaughter, Stella James Knudtson.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, James “Jimmy” Knudtson, who was lost in a tragic motorcycle accident in 1998. Roger adored Jimmy, and there is great peace in knowing they are now together in Heaven.