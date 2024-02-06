Roberta Seabaugh Allen, 81, of Oak Ridge passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, at the Independence Care Center in Perryville.

Roberta was born June 2, 1943, in Marquand to Milford and Amanda Tripp Cook. She and Lonnie Seabaugh were married Sept. 14, 1962, in Cape Girardeau. He preceded her in death in 2010. She later married Martin Allen, who survives.

She was a 1961 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. She was bookkeeper for the Co-Op Service Center in Jackson for over 30 years, retiring in 2002.

Roberta was an active member of New Salem United Methodist Church and a member of Lamplighters Association. She held various offices for United Methodist Women, mainly treasurer. She was a leader for United Methodist Youth for several years, a member of the choir, a Sunday school teacher and served as secretary for Sunday school, where she took roll of each class and recorded important events.

She enjoyed working outdoors with her garden and flower beds, reading, crossword puzzles, crocheting, cooking, spending time with friends and family, traveling with special friends Bill and Jackie Kurre in their retirement years, using fine china at family dinners, supporting local community and church and loved God.

Loving survivors include two sons, Greg (Paula) Seabaugh and Brian (Tina) Seabaugh; nine grandchildren, Brandon (Sarah) Seabaugh, Tanner (Tessa) Seabaugh, Paige Seabaugh, Katie Cissell, Bailey Seabaugh, Samantha Seabaugh, Jacob Seabaugh, Jarett Seabaugh and Katie Seabaugh; eight great-grandchildren, Harper Seabaugh, Jackson Cissell, Berkley Seabaugh, Millie Cissell, Riley Seabaugh, Conway Seabaugh, Corsen Seabaugh and Kody Seabaugh; a brother, Doyle (Helen) Cook; and a sister-in-law, Pat Cook.