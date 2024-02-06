All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Robert Rousseau

Robert E. "Bob" Rousseau, 88, of Perryville died Feb. 22, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for March 2-3 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, with a funeral Mass on March 3 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Robert E. "Bob" Rousseau, 88, of Perryville died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, at Mercy Hospital Southeast in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 2, and from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 3, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with the Rev. Joe Geders, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Alice Rendleman
ObituariesFeb. 25
Alice Rendleman
Jeanie Allgood
ObituariesFeb. 25
Jeanie Allgood
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
ObituariesFeb. 25
Kenrick J. Gibbar Sr.
Rosetta Kinder
ObituariesFeb. 25
Rosetta Kinder
Alice Rendleman
ObituariesFeb. 25
Alice Rendleman
Jeffery Riley
ObituariesFeb. 25
Jeffery Riley
Rev. James Beaird
ObituariesFeb. 22
Rev. James Beaird
Jack Haney
ObituariesFeb. 22
Jack Haney
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy