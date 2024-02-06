All sections
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Robert Neely

Robert Dan Neely, a renowned plant pathologist and former president of the International Society of Arboriculture, passed away at 96. A celebration of life service is set for Dec. 14 in Cape Girardeau.

story image illustation
story image illustation

Robert Dan Neely of Cape Girardeau died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. He was 96.

Dan was born Oct 6, 1928, in Senath to Robert Dewey and Annie Marie Robinson Neely. He was the oldest of three boys. Brothers Thomas Don and Dick Baldwin preceded him in death.

Dan married Elizabeth Ann Slaughter on Dec. 27, 1953. She preceded him in death in 2004. They had three children, Claire Suzanne (John Butler) and Jean Marie (Garold Ray). A son, Howard Don, preceded him in death. Dan had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

After college, Dan served as a cadre in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood. He then received his doctorate at the University of Missouri in 1957. He was a professor of plant pathology at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and plant pathologist at the Center for Biodiversity at the Illinois Natural History Survey. He published over 100 scientific papers, primarily focused on tree diseases. Dan was also an active member of the International Society of Aboriculture, serving as president, and was editor of their journal for 20 years.

Upon retirement, he and Betty Ann returned to Southeast Missouri, where they were both active in the Presbyterian Church. Dan loved to travel and visited 118 countries in his lifetime.

A private family burial will be in Senath Cemetery.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, Dec. 14, in Cape Girardeau. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Cape Girardeau, earmarked for its Neighborhood Lunch Box Program.

McDaniel Funeral and Cremation Service of Senath will be in charge of the arrangements.

