All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 3, 2025

Robert Moore

Robert Moore, 43, of Oak Ridge passed away Jan. 30, 2025. A Jackson High School alum, he owned Moore Auto Repair and enjoyed outdoor activities. He is survived by his wife, Amy, and two daughters.

Robert Moore
Robert Moore

Robert Anthony Moore, 43, of Oak Ridge passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home.

He was born Aug. 7, 1981, in Cape Girardeau, son of Anthony and Marilyn Wilhelm Moore. He and Amy Dockins were married on April 12, 2003, in Fruitland.

Robert was a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland. Robert owned and operated Moore Auto Repair since 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpenter work.

Loving survivors include his wife, Amy Moore of Jackson; two daughters, Molly and Abby Moore of the family home; parents, Tony and Marilyn Moore of Oak Ridge; and mother-in-law, Mona Dockins of Oak Ridge.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Dr. Rodney Pensel will conduct the funeral at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Fruitland.

The family suggests contributions be made to Molly and Abby’s educational fund.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Robert’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 3
Isaiah Rose
ObituariesFeb. 3
Carol Enderle
ObituariesFeb. 3
Michael Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donald Cathcart

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Joyce Dunn
ObituariesFeb. 2
Joyce Dunn
Robert Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 1
Robert Clifton
Roger Dykes
ObituariesFeb. 1
Roger Dykes
Kenneth Geringer
ObituariesFeb. 1
Kenneth Geringer
H.O. Ward
ObituariesFeb. 1
H.O. Ward
Bertha Ann Bahr
ObituariesJan. 30
Bertha Ann Bahr
Joanne LeGrand
ObituariesJan. 30
Joanne LeGrand
Franklin Reid II
ObituariesJan. 30
Franklin Reid II
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy