Robert Moore

Robert Anthony Moore, 43, of Oak Ridge passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at his home.
He was born Aug. 7, 1981, in Cape Girardeau, son of Anthony and Marilyn Wilhelm Moore. He and Amy Dockins were married on April 12, 2003, in Fruitland.
Robert was a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School. He was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ in Fruitland. Robert owned and operated Moore Auto Repair since 2015. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and carpenter work.
Loving survivors include his wife, Amy Moore of Jackson; two daughters, Molly and Abby Moore of the family home; parents, Tony and Marilyn Moore of Oak Ridge; and mother-in-law, Mona Dockins of Oak Ridge.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
Dr. Rodney Pensel will conduct the funeral at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Fruitland.
The family suggests contributions be made to Molly and Abby’s educational fund.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Robert’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
