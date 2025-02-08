All sections
ObituariesFebruary 8, 2025

Robert McNeely

Robert L. McNeely, 82, of Marble Hill passed away Feb. 7, 2025. Born in Cape Girardeau, he is survived by his daughter, siblings and grandchildren. Cremation rites will be accorded.

MARBLE HILL — Robert L. McNeely, 82, Marble Hill passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Woodland Hills Nursing Home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1942, to Lloyd and Josephine McVey McNeely in Cape Girardeau. He married Marilyn Van Beck on May 25, 1990, and she has since passed away.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori (David) McCormick of Jackson; brother, Darris (Debbie) McNeely of Batavia, Ohio; sister, Ann (Mike) Holmes of Fort Meyers, Florida; grandsons, Benjamin McCormick of Perryville, Michael McCormick of Jackson and Max McNeely and Rex McNeely, both of Jackson; and granddaughters, Sarah Skinner of Marble Hill and Rachael Arnold of St. Louis.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, John Steven "Buck" McNeely.

Cremation rites will be accorded. No services will be held at this time.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

