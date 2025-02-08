Robert McNeely

MARBLE HILL — Robert L. McNeely, 82, Marble Hill passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Woodland Hills Nursing Home.

He was born Sept. 22, 1942, to Lloyd and Josephine McVey McNeely in Cape Girardeau. He married Marilyn Van Beck on May 25, 1990, and she has since passed away.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori (David) McCormick of Jackson; brother, Darris (Debbie) McNeely of Batavia, Ohio; sister, Ann (Mike) Holmes of Fort Meyers, Florida; grandsons, Benjamin McCormick of Perryville, Michael McCormick of Jackson and Max McNeely and Rex McNeely, both of Jackson; and granddaughters, Sarah Skinner of Marble Hill and Rachael Arnold of St. Louis.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and son, John Steven "Buck" McNeely.