Robert McCoy Jr.

Robert E. “Mac” McCoy Jr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Oak Ridge.
He was born April 12, 1950, in St. Louis to Robert E. and Glenda Hamlyn McCoy Sr. He and Mary Beth Evitts were joined in marriage Dec 16, 1978, in Gordonville.
Robert worked for some time at Missouri Utilities, then for Cape Girardeau Police Department for 29 years until retiring. He was a self-defense instructor for Cape Girardeau Police Department and was a leader in the newly emerging Scientific Investigative Unit. After retirement, he worked as a court security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau and for a short period at the state Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Division.
He enjoyed spending time on the farm with his wife and their numerous animals. He enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, hunting and working on his treehouse with his son and grandson. He was a jack of all trades who could build anything out of spare parts.
Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Beth McCoy; son, Bryan (Wendy) McCoy; daughter, Jenni (Chuck Haupt) McCoy; seven grandchildren, Taimen (Marie) Taylor, Michael (Lillie) McCoy, Holly (Samuel) Rees, Morgan Rutherford, Kim (Robert) Haupt, Brandon Kohrman and Stacey (Joey) Sides; 11 great-grandchildren, Devyn, Aidyn, Graisyn and Nolyn Haupt, Margaux Rees, Ava and Ellie Kohrman, David, J.J., Zoie and Braxton Sides; four brothers, Gerald (Paula) McCoy, Charles McCoy, Danny (Paula) McCoy and Todd (Ellen) McCoy; four sisters, Florence (Melinda) McCoy, Kathy (Albert) Locke, Cindy Gaebler and Kelly (Patrick) James; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Michael and Glenn McCoy; and four nephews.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home.
A memorial service will follow at noon Friday, Nov. 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Francis Cantwell officiating.
