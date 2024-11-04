Robert McCoy Jr.

Robert E. “Mac” McCoy Jr. passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at his daughter’s home in Oak Ridge.

He was born April 12, 1950, in St. Louis to Robert E. and Glenda Hamlyn McCoy Sr. He and Mary Beth Evitts were joined in marriage Dec 16, 1978, in Gordonville.

Robert worked for some time at Missouri Utilities, then for Cape Girardeau Police Department for 29 years until retiring. He was a self-defense instructor for Cape Girardeau Police Department and was a leader in the newly emerging Scientific Investigative Unit. After retirement, he worked as a court security officer at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau and for a short period at the state Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Division.

He enjoyed spending time on the farm with his wife and their numerous animals. He enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, hunting and working on his treehouse with his son and grandson. He was a jack of all trades who could build anything out of spare parts.