All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024
Robert Martin
Robert “Bob” Martin, 76, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Sept. 22, 2024. A U.S. Army and Navy veteran, he is survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
Robert Martin
Robert Martin

Robert “Bob” Martin, 76, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 13, 1948, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Paul C. and Joyce C. Snapp Martin. Bob and Barbara Arrington were married Jan. 13, 1982. She survives.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then retired from the U.S. Navy after a total of 20 years of service. Bob was a life member of VFW and Mattoon Lodge No. 260 A.F. & A.M. He worked in the maintenance department at Cape Girardeau Central High School for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Martin of Cape Girardeau; daughters, Lisa (John) Dodd and Laurie Foster, both of Cape Girardeau; seven grandchildren, Anthony Christopher, Eric Scott, Ashley Nichole, Candace Marie, Edward Joseph, Duncan Tyler and Sophia Anne; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Michael) Gavis of Mattoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Lesley Mobbs, and brother, Bill Martin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesSep. 25
Derek Cantrell
ObituariesSep. 24
Myrtle Reynolds
ObituariesSep. 24
Robert Burks
ObituariesSep. 24
Sondra Phillips
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Keith Schattauer
ObituariesSep. 24
Keith Schattauer
Roy Dooley
ObituariesSep. 24
Roy Dooley
Ralph Beussink
ObituariesSep. 24
Ralph Beussink
Kenneth Shrum
ObituariesSep. 24
Kenneth Shrum
Harry Rediger
ObituariesSep. 24
Harry Rediger
Truman Smith
ObituariesSep. 24
Truman Smith
Ella Amelunke
ObituariesSep. 20
Ella Amelunke
Billie Baker
ObituariesSep. 20
Billie Baker
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy