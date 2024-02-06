Robert Martin

Robert “Bob” Martin, 76, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 13, 1948, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Paul C. and Joyce C. Snapp Martin. Bob and Barbara Arrington were married Jan. 13, 1982. She survives.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then retired from the U.S. Navy after a total of 20 years of service. Bob was a life member of VFW and Mattoon Lodge No. 260 A.F. & A.M. He worked in the maintenance department at Cape Girardeau Central High School for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Martin of Cape Girardeau; daughters, Lisa (John) Dodd and Laurie Foster, both of Cape Girardeau; seven grandchildren, Anthony Christopher, Eric Scott, Ashley Nichole, Candace Marie, Edward Joseph, Duncan Tyler and Sophia Anne; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Michael) Gavis of Mattoon.