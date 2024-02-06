All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024

Robert Martin

Robert “Bob” Martin, 76, of Cape Girardeau, passed away on Sept. 22, 2024. A U.S. Army and Navy veteran, he is survived by his wife, Barbara, two daughters, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert Martin
Robert Martin

Robert “Bob” Martin, 76, of Cape Girardeau passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, at his home, surrounded by family.

He was born Jan. 13, 1948, in Mattoon, Illinois, to Paul C. and Joyce C. Snapp Martin. Bob and Barbara Arrington were married Jan. 13, 1982. She survives.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then retired from the U.S. Navy after a total of 20 years of service. Bob was a life member of VFW and Mattoon Lodge No. 260 A.F. & A.M. He worked in the maintenance department at Cape Girardeau Central High School for 24 years.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Barbara Martin of Cape Girardeau; daughters, Lisa (John) Dodd and Laurie Foster, both of Cape Girardeau; seven grandchildren, Anthony Christopher, Eric Scott, Ashley Nichole, Candace Marie, Edward Joseph, Duncan Tyler and Sophia Anne; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Connie (Michael) Gavis of Mattoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Lesley Mobbs, and brother, Bill Martin.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesOct. 16
Kenneth Cantrell
ObituariesOct. 16
Kerry Baugher Sr.
ObituariesOct. 16
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 16
Ricky Koenig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Vicki Zahner
ObituariesOct. 16
Vicki Zahner
Willard Vernon
ObituariesOct. 16
Willard Vernon
Andy Fellows
ObituariesOct. 16
Andy Fellows
Kraig Blair
ObituariesOct. 16
Kraig Blair
Wilma Arnzen
ObituariesOct. 14
Wilma Arnzen
Harold Lowes
ObituariesOct. 14
Harold Lowes
Mary Kasten
ObituariesOct. 14
Mary Kasten
Edmond Loness
ObituariesOct. 14
Edmond Loness
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy