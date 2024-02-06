All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 3, 2025

Robert Livesay

Robert "Bob" Kenney Livesay, 77, of Wolf Lake, Illinois, passed away Feb. 2, 2025. A beloved husband, father and grandfather, Bob was a truck driver and Army National Guard veteran who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Robert Livesay
Robert Livesay

WOLF LAKE, Ill. – Robert “Bob” Kenney Livesay, 77, of Wolf Lake passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Deaconess Illinois Union County Hospital.

He was born Sept. 15, 1947, to George Virgil and Clara Kenney Livesay in Anna, Illinois. On Aug. 2, 1968, he married Betty Powless, and together they spent over 56 years together. She survives.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Shawnee High School. He worked as a truck driver for Dyno-Nobel and as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Bob served in the Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing small engines. Prior to its closing, Bob as was member of Galilee Baptist Church. Bob was a down-to-earth guy and preferred casual attire and camo.

Survivors include his wife; son, Kenney (Julie) Livesay; daughter, Kim Harris; grandchildren, Kalen (Caitlin) Livesay, Nathan (April Kutak) Livesay, Jakob (Eva Myers) Sharp, Amanda Harris (Austin Garrett) and Julian (Seth) Busby; great-grandchildren, Falynn Livesay, Sawyer Livesay, Gracen Brant, Aiden Garrett and Payton Garrett; sisters, Pat Ferguson, Nancy Hobbs and Katie “Sis” Carver; and Binky, Bob’s dog who loved to sit in the recliner with him.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Nova Skye Garrett; brothers, Ben, Wayne and Jim; and sisters, Dorothy, Bonnie, Betty, Shirley and Linda.

A graveside service will beat noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Lindsey Cemetery, with Mindy Livesay officiating.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be made to the family.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian

Wysiwyg image
Southeast Missourian
Advertisement
Related
ObituariesFeb. 3
Billye Clare
ObituariesFeb. 3
Melva Baker
ObituariesFeb. 3
Jennifer Seabaugh
ObituariesFeb. 3
Daniel Brown

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Isaiah Rose
ObituariesFeb. 3
Isaiah Rose
Carol Enderle
ObituariesFeb. 3
Carol Enderle
Robert Moore
ObituariesFeb. 3
Robert Moore
Michael Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 3
Michael Clifton
Donald Cathcart
ObituariesFeb. 2
Donald Cathcart
Joyce Dunn
ObituariesFeb. 2
Joyce Dunn
Robert Clifton
ObituariesFeb. 1
Robert Clifton
Roger Dykes
ObituariesFeb. 1
Roger Dykes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy