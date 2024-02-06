Robert Livesay

WOLF LAKE, Ill. – Robert “Bob” Kenney Livesay, 77, of Wolf Lake passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at Deaconess Illinois Union County Hospital.

He was born Sept. 15, 1947, to George Virgil and Clara Kenney Livesay in Anna, Illinois. On Aug. 2, 1968, he married Betty Powless, and together they spent over 56 years together. She survives.

Bob was a 1965 graduate of Shawnee High School. He worked as a truck driver for Dyno-Nobel and as an over-the-road truck driver for many years. Bob served in the Army National Guard for six years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and repairing small engines. Prior to its closing, Bob as was member of Galilee Baptist Church. Bob was a down-to-earth guy and preferred casual attire and camo.

Survivors include his wife; son, Kenney (Julie) Livesay; daughter, Kim Harris; grandchildren, Kalen (Caitlin) Livesay, Nathan (April Kutak) Livesay, Jakob (Eva Myers) Sharp, Amanda Harris (Austin Garrett) and Julian (Seth) Busby; great-grandchildren, Falynn Livesay, Sawyer Livesay, Gracen Brant, Aiden Garrett and Payton Garrett; sisters, Pat Ferguson, Nancy Hobbs and Katie “Sis” Carver; and Binky, Bob’s dog who loved to sit in the recliner with him.

Along with his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Nova Skye Garrett; brothers, Ben, Wayne and Jim; and sisters, Dorothy, Bonnie, Betty, Shirley and Linda.

A graveside service will beat noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Lindsey Cemetery, with Mindy Livesay officiating.