Robert Foster

PERRYVILLE – Robert “Bob” S. Foster, 84, of Perryville passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Monticello House in Jackson.
Bob was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Cape Girardeau to Charles E. and Helen P. Smith Foster. He was a 1958 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He and Sondra Kay Patrick were married June 17, 1960, at the home of Sondra’s uncle in Cape Girardeau. They had been married for 60 years when Sondra passed away July 6, 2020.
Bob’s employment included 11 years at the Marquette Cement plant in Cape Girardeau, five years as a deputy with Cape County Sheriff’s Office and 25 years with ABF in Jackson, retiring in 1999.
He was a 48-year member of Excelsior Masonic Lodge No. 441 in Jackson and a 35-year member of Scottish Rite. Bob was always proud that he became a 32nd-degree Mason at the same time as his father and son.
During his free time, Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandson, Robert. His hobbies included cutting wood and woodworking. In 1999, he and Sondra took a “bucket list” trip to Alaska.
To cherish his memory, Bob leaves two children, Keith (Becky) Foster of Perryville and Karen (Jason) Reece of Perryville; grandson, Robert (Madison) Reece of Oak Ridge; brother-in-law, J.D. (late Jo Ann) Houseman of Springfield; and two sisters-in-law, Polly (Jerry) Huckstep of Jackson and Phyllis (late Terry) Huckstep of Jackson.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife; parents; adult sister, Jo Ann Houseman; and an infant brother, Douglas Foster.
If considering a contribution in Bob’s memory, the family suggests Excelsior Lodge No. 441, P.O. Box 413, Jackson, MO 63755; Masonic Home of Missouri, 6033 N. Masonic Drive, Suite A, Columbia, MO 65202; or Southeast Missouri Pets, 180 Weston Drive, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
There are no services. Cremation arrangements were by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
