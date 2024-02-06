Robert Foster

PERRYVILLE – Robert “Bob” S. Foster, 84, of Perryville passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2024, at Monticello House in Jackson.

Bob was born Dec. 16, 1940, in Cape Girardeau to Charles E. and Helen P. Smith Foster. He was a 1958 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School. He and Sondra Kay Patrick were married June 17, 1960, at the home of Sondra’s uncle in Cape Girardeau. They had been married for 60 years when Sondra passed away July 6, 2020.

Bob’s employment included 11 years at the Marquette Cement plant in Cape Girardeau, five years as a deputy with Cape County Sheriff’s Office and 25 years with ABF in Jackson, retiring in 1999.

He was a 48-year member of Excelsior Masonic Lodge No. 441 in Jackson and a 35-year member of Scottish Rite. Bob was always proud that he became a 32nd-degree Mason at the same time as his father and son.

During his free time, Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his grandson, Robert. His hobbies included cutting wood and woodworking. In 1999, he and Sondra took a “bucket list” trip to Alaska.