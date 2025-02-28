Robert Eckelmann

He is survived by a brother, Bill (Shireen) Eckelmann of Cape Girardeau; two sisters, Susan (Doug) Wessell of Jackson and Jane (Sam) Martin of Normal, Illinois; seven nieces and nephews, Shelly Kaiser, Travis Eckelmann, Amy Harvey, Sammy Martin, Trevor Martin, Emily Watson, Katie Scheper; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother.

There will be no visitation or service per his wishes.

Cremation arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

