Robert Eckelmann

Robert Eugene Eckelmann, 78, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at his home.
He was born July 21, 1946, in Cape Girardeau to Melvin “Bob” and Harriett Eckelmann.
He was a 1965 graduate of Cape Central High School.
Bob will be remembered for his big heart! He was in scouting for several years and became an Eagle Scout. He served in the Army National Guard. He worked at his family-owned business Mississippi Valley Printing Co. and then at Ameren as a regional clerk, where he retired after 37 years.
He is survived by a brother, Bill (Shireen) Eckelmann of Cape Girardeau; two sisters, Susan (Doug) Wessell of Jackson and Jane (Sam) Martin of Normal, Illinois; seven nieces and nephews, Shelly Kaiser, Travis Eckelmann, Amy Harvey, Sammy Martin, Trevor Martin, Emily Watson, Katie Scheper; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
There will be no visitation or service per his wishes.
Cremation arrangements by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
