Robert Clifton

PERRYVILLE – Robert "Bob" K. Clifton, 63 of Perryville died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with Rev. Tony Dosen, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
