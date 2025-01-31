All sections
ObituariesJanuary 31, 2025

Robert Clifton

Robert "Bob" K. Clifton, 63, of Perryville, passed away Jan. 28, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for Feb. 2-3, with a Funeral Mass on Feb. 3 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

story image illustation

PERRYVILLE – Robert "Bob" K. Clifton, 63 of Perryville died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville and will continue from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Perryville, with Rev. Tony Dosen, C.M., officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

