Robert Burks

ObituariesSeptember 24, 2024
Robert “Bobby” Burks, former River Boat Captain and Black Jack Dealer, passed away at 63. Survived by his mother, children, and brother, he leaves behind a legacy of community involvement and cherished memories.
Robert “Bobby” Burks, son to Maxine Hunsaker Burks Scott of Chaffee and the late Thomas Burks, was born July 6, 1961, in Cape Girardeau and departed his life peacefully with his loved ones by his side Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 63 years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chaffee and Elks Lodge No. 1810 of Chaffee, and was a Chaffee High School graduate.

Bobby was a former riverboat captain and blackjack dealer at Hollywood Casino in Memphis, Tennessee. He previously was the owner and operator of Big E’s Bar and Grill with his late wife, Pam.

Survivors include his mother, Maxine Scott of Chaffee; brother, Tim Burks of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Stevie (Bret) Wingard of Durango, Colorado; son, Sidney Burks of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; stepbrother, Jay (Lisa) Scott of Julian, North Carolina; two stepsisters, Nikki O’Connell of Sikeston and Gaye Lovegrove of Greenville, South Carolina; special aunt, Joann Rister; and nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and his dog, Pola.

Besides his father, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Pam Jackson Burks; grandparents; uncles; and aunts.

Bobby’s wishes were to have no visitation or services.

His family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center and Barnes-Jewish for their wonderful care while Bobby was in the intensive care unit.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

