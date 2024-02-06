Robert Burks

Robert “Bobby” Burks, son to Maxine Hunsaker Burks Scott of Chaffee and the late Thomas Burks, was born July 6, 1961, in Cape Girardeau and departed his life peacefully with his loved ones by his side Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis at the age of 63 years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Chaffee and Elks Lodge No. 1810 of Chaffee, and was a Chaffee High School graduate.

Bobby was a former riverboat captain and blackjack dealer at Hollywood Casino in Memphis, Tennessee. He previously was the owner and operator of Big E’s Bar and Grill with his late wife, Pam.

Survivors include his mother, Maxine Scott of Chaffee; brother, Tim Burks of Cape Girardeau; daughter, Stevie (Bret) Wingard of Durango, Colorado; son, Sidney Burks of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; stepbrother, Jay (Lisa) Scott of Julian, North Carolina; two stepsisters, Nikki O’Connell of Sikeston and Gaye Lovegrove of Greenville, South Carolina; special aunt, Joann Rister; and nieces, nephew, cousins, friends and his dog, Pola.