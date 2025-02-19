All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 19, 2025

Robert Brown

Robert Harris Brown, 88, of Shawneetown passed away on Feb. 18, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Feb. 24 at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

story image illustation

Robert Harris Brown, 88, of Shawneetown died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at his home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to service time Monday, Feb. 24, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Josh Yates will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Interment will follow at the cemetery of St. John’s United Church of Christ near Fruitland.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ruby Merritt
ObituariesFeb. 18
Ruby Merritt
Hermina Westrich
ObituariesFeb. 18
Hermina Westrich
Steven Abel
ObituariesFeb. 18
Steven Abel
Connie Coffelt
ObituariesFeb. 18
Connie Coffelt
Tina Hager
ObituariesFeb. 18
Tina Hager
Sharon Holy
ObituariesFeb. 18
Sharon Holy
Gerald Kinder
ObituariesFeb. 18
Gerald Kinder
Jerry McDowell
ObituariesFeb. 18
Jerry McDowell
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy