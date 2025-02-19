Robert Brown

Robert Harris Brown, 88, of Shawneetown died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at his home.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to service time Monday, Feb. 24, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Josh Yates will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Interment will follow at the cemetery of St. John’s United Church of Christ near Fruitland.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.