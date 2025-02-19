Robert Brown

Robert Harris Brown, 88, of Shawneetown passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at his home.
Born June 10, 1936, in Lubbock, Texas, he was the only child of Albert W. and Juanita Chipley Brown. He was a 1955 graduate of Goddard High School in Roswell, New Mexico, and received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
Robert enjoyed his career as an accountant for the New Mexico State Highway Department, retiring at the age of 55. He then worked part-time for H & R Block in Roswell. In 2013, he moved to Shawneetown to be close to his daughter. He was a member of Fruitland Church of Christ.
Bob was a spiritual, mild-mannered man and was always faithful to Christ. He enjoyed life, independence and time to himself but also loved spending time with his family. In reflecting, his daughter, Shannon, commented that she is who she is today because her parents chose to adopt her at birth, subsequently providing her with a wonderful life and a strong education.
Loving survivors include his daughter, Shannon (Rick) Lewis of Shawneetown; grandchildren, Jacqlyn (Dalton) Roose of Jackson and Justin (Briana) Sievers of Warrensburg; three great-granddaughters, Calla, Lindy and Dakota; and a great-grandson, Kelso.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and former wife, Jeton Luna.
Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to service time Monday, Feb. 24, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Josh Yates will conduct the funeral at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Interment will follow at the cemetery of St. John’s United Church of Christ near Fruitland.
If considering a memorial contribution, the family suggests the Fruitland Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Robert’s obituary article at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
