Rita Grisvard of St. Charles, 88, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2024.

She was born Dec. 31, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, to Robert and Helen Konwin.

Rita was a vibrant and caring woman. She had a penchant for shopping. Known for her love of red lipstick, elegant shoes and classic fashion, she was always well-dressed and carried herself with grace. She was an avid reader and lover of British mysteries and PBS. She loved traveling to Europe and the Caribbean with her family. A dedicated special education teacher, she cherished her role in shaping young lives. In earlier years, she and her husband, Larry, found joy in hosting dinner parties, creating cherished memories with friends. She was active in Bible studies and held her faith close to her heart. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who lovingly knew her as "G.G." She will be missed by all who knew her.

Rita was the loving wife of the late Dr. Larry E. Grisvard, beloved mother of Stacia (James) Sanders, Christopher (Kim) Grisvard and Lexi (Elmer) Buente; cherished G.G. of Wesley, Alicia and Jameson Sanders, Samantha (Jeremy) Schmidt, Sofia, Blake and Chase Grisvard, and Aly and Braedon Buente; and loving great G.G. of Kinsley Schmidt. She was a dear daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many.