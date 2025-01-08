Richard Koch

Richard Scott Koch, 70, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.