ObituariesJanuary 8, 2025

Richard Koch

Richard Koch, 70, passed away in Cape Girardeau on January 6, 2025. Visitation is scheduled for January 12, with a Funeral Mass on January 13 at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church.

story image illustation

Richard Scott Koch, 70, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., with parish prayers at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, with the Rev. Rick Jones officiating. Burial will be at Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

