Richard Fuytinck

PERRYVILLE — Richard H. Fuytinck, 83, of Perryville died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Darin officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 133 and the Delta Team, will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.