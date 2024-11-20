Richard Fuytinck

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Darin officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 133 and the Delta Team, will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.