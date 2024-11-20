All sections
November 20, 2024

Richard Fuytinck

Richard Fuytinck

Richard Fuytinck, 83, of Perryville died Nov. 17, 2024. Services and military honors will be held Nov. 23 at Ford and Young Funeral Home, followed by burial at Home Cemetery.

PERRYVILLE — Richard H. Fuytinck, 83, of Perryville died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and will continue from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home, with Deacon John Darin officiating. Burial, with military honors provided by American Legion Post 133 and the Delta Team, will be at Home Cemetery in Perryville.

