ObituariesSeptember 27, 2024

Rex Harmon

Rex Harmon, a Vietnam veteran and lifelong learner, passed away at 82. Known for his cheerful spirit and diverse passions, Rex leaves behind a legacy of warmth and curiosity. Donations in his memory are welcomed.

Rex Harmon
Rex Harmon
story image illustation

Rex Allen Harmon was born June 26, 1942, in Trumann, Arkansas, and died peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Cape Girardeau.

He graduated from Knobel High School and served two tours in the Naval Construction Force in Okinawa and Vietnam.

Rex was a jack of all trades who worked in construction, farmed and was owner/operator of Harmon Brothers Flying Service. His intellectual curiosity and love of learning led him to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in 1987.

Rex will be remembered for his cheerful, kind and energetic spirit, always looking forward to new adventures. His passions included reading, history, sailing, flying, traveling with his beloved wife, carpentry, solar oven projects and general tinkering.  

Rex is survived by his wife, Janet Harmon; children, Kelly Harmon and Elizabeth Caton; eight siblings, Evelyn Walker, Virginia Shaw, Sue Henry, Priscilla Miller, Linda Fitzgerald, Ronald Harmon, Sherry Walrath and Deborah Keas; as well as many other cherished family members and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Viola Harmon, and brothers, Billy Joe, Tommy and Terry Harmon. 

His legacy of warmth, curiosity and love of life will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Granting Grace Outreach, 1572 Howell St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Southeast Missourian

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

