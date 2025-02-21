All sections
ObituariesFebruary 21, 2025

Rev. James Beaird

Rev. James Edward Beaird, 83, a U.S. Army veteran and beloved minister from Sikeston, passed away on Feb. 20, 2025. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, family, and community service.

Rev. James Beaird
Rev. James Beaird

SIKESTON — The Rev. James Edward Beaird, 83, of Sikeston, entered Heaven on Feb. 20, 2025 at John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff.

He was born Sept. 12, 1941, in Campbell to Cecil Edward Beaird and Esther Ioma Bishop-Beaird.

James was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and owned and operated Beaird Clean N Restore.

On Dec. 17, 1965, in Malden, he married the love of his life, Bonnie Brewer. James and Bonnie spent more than 50 years in ministry together, leading countless souls to Christ. James never missed an opportunity to share his faith with any listening ear. He took pride in an honest day’s work and using his every day work to bring glory to the Lord; values he passed on to his three children.

James was immensely proud of his grandchildren and would never hesitate to tell anyone and everyone just how proud he was. Those fortunate enough to know him will forever cherish his vibrant storytelling, passion for Burger King value coupons, and most of all, his love.

James is survived by his wife, Bonnie; their three children, Tina (Danny) Ahlfield, Leah (Andy) Cato and James (Sara) Beaird, Jr.; one sister, Peggy Gilooly; one brother, Kenneth Beaird; eight grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Ioma; and one brother, Rick Beaird.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 24 at Ponder Funeral Home in Sikeston.

The funeral will be at noon Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Private family interment services will follow at 2 p.m. at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Southeast Missourian
