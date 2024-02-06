Reta Lundstrom

FROHNA – Reta P. Lundstrom, 82, of Frohna passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, with her family.

She was born May 6, 1942, in St. Louis to Benjamin W. and Eva G. Logsdon Rhyne. Reta was married to Gerald E. Falder, Ralph Clements and Dennis Lundstrom, and all preceded her in death.

She worked at the shoe factory and later was a homemaker. She was a member of the Baptist faith.

Reta loved to sew quilts and was a well-experienced seamstress. She volunteered at Crisis Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital and Perry County History Museum.

Survivors include two sons, Roger Fadler of Friedheim and John (Tina) Fadler of Perryville; daughter, Carla (Paul) Roth of Frohna; stepdaughter, Mary Spence of Wisconsin; 21 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and one sister, Yvonne Carrigan of Tennessee.

Reta was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; son, Gerald Fadler; sister Marcella Byram; two brothers, Harley and Orville Rhyne; three half brothers, Leroy, Cecil and Lester Jones; and grandson, Trevor Gross.