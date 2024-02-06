Reta Lundstrom

FROHNA – Reta P. Lundstrom, 82, of Frohna passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, with her family.
She was born May 6, 1942, in St. Louis to Benjamin W. and Eva G. Logsdon Rhyne. Reta was married to Gerald E. Falder, Ralph Clements and Dennis Lundstrom, and all preceded her in death.
She worked at the shoe factory and later was a homemaker. She was a member of the Baptist faith.
Reta loved to sew quilts and was a well-experienced seamstress. She volunteered at Crisis Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital and Perry County History Museum.
Survivors include two sons, Roger Fadler of Friedheim and John (Tina) Fadler of Perryville; daughter, Carla (Paul) Roth of Frohna; stepdaughter, Mary Spence of Wisconsin; 21 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and one sister, Yvonne Carrigan of Tennessee.
Reta was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; son, Gerald Fadler; sister Marcella Byram; two brothers, Harley and Orville Rhyne; three half brothers, Leroy, Cecil and Lester Jones; and grandson, Trevor Gross.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Ben Chapman officiating. Burial will be at Shiloh Cemetery in Farrar.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Shiloh Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandyoungfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.