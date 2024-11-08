Regina Haman

Regenia Hulda Haman, 91, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

She was born July 7, 1933, in Egypt Mills to Arthur and Regina Reimann Lueder. She and Charles Haman were married Oct. 10, 1959, in Egypt Mills.

Regenia volunteered at Red Cross blood drives.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.

Survivors include five daughters, Sherry (David) Powers of Egypt Mills, Marla (Mark) Welker and Patricia (Danny) Campbell, Susan (Bill) Tuttle and Shelly Ulrich, all of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Martin, Erin (Adam) Hensley, Cole (Cristal) Welker, Janell Campbell, Abigail Campbell, Matthew (Emily) Ulrich, Christopher Ulrich and Mikel (Kevin) Drury; and 17 great-grandchildren.