All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
ObituariesNovember 8, 2024

Regina Haman

Regenia Hulda Haman, 91, of Cape Girardeau passed away Nov. 7, 2024. A dedicated volunteer and church member, she leaves behind a large family. Services will be held Nov. 11 at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Regina Haman
Regina Haman

Regenia Hulda Haman, 91, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.

She was born July 7, 1933, in Egypt Mills to Arthur and Regina Reimann Lueder. She and Charles Haman were married Oct. 10, 1959, in Egypt Mills.

Regenia volunteered at Red Cross blood drives.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.

Survivors include five daughters, Sherry (David) Powers of Egypt Mills, Marla (Mark) Welker and Patricia (Danny) Campbell, Susan (Bill) Tuttle and Shelly Ulrich, all of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Martin, Erin (Adam) Hensley, Cole (Cristal) Welker, Janell Campbell, Abigail Campbell, Matthew (Emily) Ulrich, Christopher Ulrich and Mikel (Kevin) Drury; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Regina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brother, son-in-law and a grandson.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.

Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the church, with Vicar Rick Ronsick officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mill.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Advertisement
Related
ObituariesNov. 10
William Bohnert
ObituariesNov. 8
Frank Criddle
ObituariesNov. 8
Keith Brown
ObituariesNov. 8
Shirley Bishop

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mary Tinsley
ObituariesNov. 8
Mary Tinsley
Lorene Seabaugh
ObituariesNov. 8
Lorene Seabaugh
Robert Neely
ObituariesNov. 8
Robert Neely
Diane Mangels
ObituariesNov. 8
Diane Mangels
Carol James
ObituariesNov. 8
Carol James
Larry Welker
ObituariesNov. 8
Larry Welker
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
ObituariesNov. 6
Roberta Seabaugh Allen
Leta Leadbetter
ObituariesNov. 5
Leta Leadbetter
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy