Regina Haman

Regenia Hulda Haman, 91, of Cape Girardeau died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, at Mercy Hospital Southeast.
She was born July 7, 1933, in Egypt Mills to Arthur and Regina Reimann Lueder. She and Charles Haman were married Oct. 10, 1959, in Egypt Mills.
Regenia volunteered at Red Cross blood drives.
She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.
Survivors include five daughters, Sherry (David) Powers of Egypt Mills, Marla (Mark) Welker and Patricia (Danny) Campbell, Susan (Bill) Tuttle and Shelly Ulrich, all of Cape Girardeau; grandchildren, Ashley (Brad) Martin, Erin (Adam) Hensley, Cole (Cristal) Welker, Janell Campbell, Abigail Campbell, Matthew (Emily) Ulrich, Christopher Ulrich and Mikel (Kevin) Drury; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Regina was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, brother, son-in-law and a grandson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mills.
Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the church, with Vicar Rick Ronsick officiating. Burial will be at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church of Egypt Mill.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
