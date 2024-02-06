Rebecca Whitlatch

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Fowler Whitlatch died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 70 years.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Scott City First Family and Youth Worship Center, 232 County Road 312 in Scott City.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the church.
Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City is in charge of arrangements.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.