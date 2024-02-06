All sections
ObituariesMarch 17, 2025

Rebecca Whitlatch

Rebecca Ann Fowler Whitlatch passed away at 70 on Feb. 5, 2025. A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held on March 22 at Scott City First Family and Youth Worship Center.

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Fowler Whitlatch died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at the Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 70 years.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at Scott City First Family and Youth Worship Center, 232 County Road 312 in Scott City.

Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the church.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City is in charge of arrangements.

