Rebecca Whitlatch

Rebecca “Becky” Ann Fowler Whitlatch, daughter of Asier and Jewell Smith Fowler, was born June 26, 1954, in Scott City and departed her life Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Chaffee Nursing Center in Chaffee at the age of 70.

She was a former employee at Family Counseling and Med Stop One, both in Cape Giraradeau, and was affiliated with Scott City First Family and Youth Worship Center in Scott City.

She was first united in marriage to David “Poonie” McCormick. He preceded her in death Sept. 5, 1995. She was then united in marriage to H.L. “Bud” Whitlatch. He also preceded her in death Sept. 8, 2002.

Survivors include one son, Jason (Myra) McCormick of Scott City; one brother, Mike (Charlotte Knupp) Fowler of Scott City; one sister, Betty (Dennis) Thomas of Hillsboro; two grandchildren, Danielle Ivey of Scott City and Dalton (Sarah) McCormick of Marble Hill; eight great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.