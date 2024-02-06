Raymond Obermann

Raymond Joseph Obermann, 58, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at home.

He was born Dec. 22, 1965, in Cape Girardeau, son of Elmer and Corena Jansen Obermann. He and Lori Ann Horrell were married on April 16, 1988.

Ray was a 1984 graduate of Delta High School. He worked for many years for the Little River Drainage District. He enjoyed fishing, farming and spending time with his grandkids. They loved to feed the fish and play with the rabbits together.

Loving survivors include his wife, Lori Obermann of Jackson; son, Austin Obermann of Jackson; daughter, Amanda (Michael) Stickel of Cape Girardeau; two grandchildren, Haileigh and Kolbi Obermann; mother, Corena Berkbigler of Cape Girardeau; sister, Carol (Mark) Short of Jackson; and a brother, Donald Obermann of St. Louis.