Raymond Obermann

Raymond Joseph Obermann, 58, of Jackson passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, at home.
He was born Dec. 22, 1965, in Cape Girardeau, son of Elmer and Corena Jansen Obermann. He and Lori Ann Horrell were married on April 16, 1988.
Ray was a 1984 graduate of Delta High School. He worked for many years for the Little River Drainage District. He enjoyed fishing, farming and spending time with his grandkids. They loved to feed the fish and play with the rabbits together.
Loving survivors include his wife, Lori Obermann of Jackson; son, Austin Obermann of Jackson; daughter, Amanda (Michael) Stickel of Cape Girardeau; two grandchildren, Haileigh and Kolbi Obermann; mother, Corena Berkbigler of Cape Girardeau; sister, Carol (Mark) Short of Jackson; and a brother, Donald Obermann of St. Louis.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. James United Church of Christ in Tilsit.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the church, with the Rev. James Schultz officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The family suggests contributions be made to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab above Ray’s obituary at www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.