Raymond Boren

Survivors include a son, Vince (Angie) Boren of Jackson; two daughters, Jill Baker of Scott City and Rhonda Boren of Cape Girardeau; eight grandchildren, Tara McKinley, Kaleigh Graff, Macie Walker, Race Baker, R.V. Boren, Shanda Boren, Kailen Boren and Camren Mirgeaux; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Gross and Johnny Loos; and a sister, Mary Boren of Cape Girardeau.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son-in-law, Terry Baker.

A private service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Tim Koehler officiating. Entombment will be at the mausoleum.

Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.