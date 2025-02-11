Raymond Boren

Raymond V. Boren, 86, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center.
He was born March 11, 1938, in Cape Girardeau to Raymond George and Venita Gross Boren.
He and Nancy L. Mandrelle were married Nov. 2, 1957, at Trinity Lutheran Church.
He worked at Missouri Barge Line and then was the chief engineer at Mid South Towing, after working 42 years on the river.
He was an avid golfer and was a member of Kimbeland Country Club in Jackson for more than 50 years.
Survivors include a son, Vince (Angie) Boren of Jackson; two daughters, Jill Baker of Scott City and Rhonda Boren of Cape Girardeau; eight grandchildren, Tara McKinley, Kaleigh Graff, Macie Walker, Race Baker, R.V. Boren, Shanda Boren, Kailen Boren and Camren Mirgeaux; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Gross and Johnny Loos; and a sister, Mary Boren of Cape Girardeau.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a son-in-law, Terry Baker.
A private service will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, at Cape County Memorial Park Mausoleum in Cape Girardeau, with Pastor Tim Koehler officiating. Entombment will be at the mausoleum.
Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent at www.fordandsonsfuneralhome.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.