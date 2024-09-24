Ralph Beussink

LEOPOLD — Ralph “Humphrey” Beussink, 70, of Leopold passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at his home.

He was born May 1, 1954, to Bernard and Bertha Jansen Beussink in Cape Girardeau.

Ralph was a 1972 graduate of Leopold High School, where he acquired the nickname “Humphrey” as a freshman.

Humphrey worked as a machine operator for Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching ballgames. He was a huge supporter of LHS sports. No matter who was playing, he was always there for the teams.

Ralph held a 50-year membership in the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5898. He was involved in the dances and shooting matches, and he coached and played softball for more than 25 years. He liked to throw horseshoes and thoroughly loved being a Fourth-Degree Knight.