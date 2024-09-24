Ralph Beussink

LEOPOLD — Ralph “Humphrey” Beussink, 70, of Leopold passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at his home.
He was born May 1, 1954, to Bernard and Bertha Jansen Beussink in Cape Girardeau.
Ralph was a 1972 graduate of Leopold High School, where he acquired the nickname “Humphrey” as a freshman.
Humphrey worked as a machine operator for Union Pacific Railroad for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching ballgames. He was a huge supporter of LHS sports. No matter who was playing, he was always there for the teams.
Ralph held a 50-year membership in the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5898. He was involved in the dances and shooting matches, and he coached and played softball for more than 25 years. He liked to throw horseshoes and thoroughly loved being a Fourth-Degree Knight.
Ralph was united in marriage to Sandra Elfrink on June 28, 1975, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. They celebrated 49 years of marriage and raised two children, Alan and Becky. Ralph loved to spend time with his family and spoiled the grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy Beussink; son, Alan (Dana) Beussink; daughter, Becky (Eric) Casey; brother, Joe (Deborah) Beussink; sisters, Angela (Joe) Carlisle, Geri Geringer, Jenny (Greg) Nenninger and Debbie (Kyle) Eudy; and grandchildren, Cohen and Finn Beussink, Alyssa, Kaden, Levi and Clara Casey.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, James and Lydia Beussink; sisters, Dorothy and Joann Beussink; brother-in-law, Gary Geringer; and granddaughter, Stella Catherine Casey.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 23, at Hutchings-Pendergrass Funeral Chapel in Marble Hill, with parish prayers and rosary, led by the K of C Council 5898.
Funeral Mass was Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. John Catholic Church in Leopold. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers were John Wayne Thele, Jeff Thele, Jimmy Thele, Glen “B.R.” Trankle, Norbert VanGennip, Grant Eudy, Craig Elfrink and Matt Brotherton.