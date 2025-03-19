R. Finley Maddox

Ralph Finley Maddox, 95, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, March 17, 2025, at Lutheran Home.

He was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Oran to Ralph Gordon and Thelma Morrow Maddox. Finley and Hannah Elizabeth Languell were married Aug. 13, 1950, at Oran Baptist Church.

Finley graduated from Oran High School in 1947. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 to 1955. He attended Southeast Missouri State College, majoring in Biology with minors in Business Administration and English and receiving his degree in 1952.

After living in St. Louis and Oklahoma City, Finley and Hannah moved back to Cape Girardeau in 1958. They moved so he could start a new job as a pharmaceutical representative for Dow Chemical in the Pitman-Moore Division, soon to become Merrell-Dow Pharmaceuticals. He retired from Dow Chemical after 31 years with the company. After retirement, his hobbies were woodworking with a shopsmith, golfing, fishing and hunting.

Finley was very active in First Baptist Church, serving as deacon for 46 years and singing in the choir for 51 years. Under guidance from Finley, the church sponsored Boy Scout Troop No. 10. He acted as the assistant to the scoutmaster for all of their camping trips while also serving as the district commissioner for three years. He was a member of Breakfast Optimist Club, serving as president for one year while getting a Gold Card for 30 years' attendance.

Survivors include a son, Kent Languell Maddox of Cape Girardeau; two granddaughters, Alysse Maddox and Miranda Maddox (Chris Magers), both of Cape Girardeau; and two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Harlow Magers.

Finley was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hannah Maddox; son, Mark Finley Maddox; daughter, Janette Elizabeth Maddox; and brother, Richard Maddox.