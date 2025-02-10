All sections
February 10, 2025

Phyllis Michaud

Phyllis A. Michaud, aged 98, passed away on February 8, 2025, in Perryville, Missouri. Her funeral is scheduled for February 15 at Ford & Young Funeral Home, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Phyllis A. Michaud, 98, of Perryville, Missouri died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at her home.

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville, with Joe VanClooster officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.

