Phyllis Michaud

Phyllis A. Michaud, 98, of Perryville, Missouri died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at her home.
Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Ford & Young Funeral Home in Perryville, with Joe VanClooster officiating. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Perryville.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.