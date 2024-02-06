All sections
January 14, 2025

Peggy Elliott

Peggy Elliott

Peggy Elliott, 95, of Jackson passed away Jan. 13, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be held on Jan. 16 at McCombs Funeral Home in Jackson, followed by interment at Russell Heights Cemetery.

Paygene "Peggy" B. Elliott, 95, of Jackson died Monday, Jan.13, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau.

Visitation will be from noon to service time Thursday, Jan. 16, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

The Rev. Stan Hargis will conduct the funeral at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.

