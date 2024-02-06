Peggy Elliott

Paygene "Peggy" B. Elliott, 95, of Jackson died Monday, Jan.13, 2025, at Ratliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visitation will be from noon to service time Thursday, Jan. 16, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.
The Rev. Stan Hargis will conduct the funeral at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Russell Heights Cemetery in Jackson.
