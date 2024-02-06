All sections
ObituariesJanuary 7, 2025

Paul Essner

Paul Essner, a lifelong farmer and retired equipment operator, passed away at 88. A veteran and active church member, he is survived by his children grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Paul Essner
story image illustation

NEW HAMBURG – Paul Essner, son of Leo and Rosa Urhahn Essner, was born June 4, 1936, in Benton and departed his life Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau at the age of 88 years.

He was a lifelong farmer and was employed and retired as an equipment operator at Lone Star Industries in Cape Girardeau. Paul was a veteran of the National Guard and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, St. Joseph Sodality in New Hamburg and the Knights of Columbus.

On April 19, 1958, he was united in marriage to Geneva Seyer in New Hamburg. She preceded him in death May 1, 2015.

Survivors include five sons, Gerard (Carolyn) Essner of Chaffee, Ronnie (Laura) Essner, Curtis (Cheryl) Essner and Jeffrey (Gina) Essner, all of Benton, and Jamie (Emily) Essner of Commerce; three daughters, Theresa Essner and Sheila Harper, both of Benton, and Melissa (Justin) Sullivan of Chaffee; 19 grandchildren, Ashley (Kerry Wayne) Lasters, Zachary (Jacklyn) Essner, Abby (Dawson) Mayo, Ryan (Emily) Essner, Lance Essner, Ross (Mackenzie) Essner, Seth Essner, Matthew Harper, Whitney Harper, Christian Essner, Camden Essner, Carson Essner, Ashley (Cody) Kight, Austin Sullivan, Nathanael Sullivan, Nicholas Sullivan, Jenna Essner, Gwendolyn Essner and Bennett Essner; eight great-grandchildren, Kinley Lasters, Cole Lasters, Tate Essner, Maggie Essner, Leo Essner, Braelyn Kight, Cayden Warren and Lainey Essner; and a host of relatives and friends.

Besides his wife and parents, Paul was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ricky Harper; granddaughter, Kelsi Essner; and four brothers, Vincent, Simon, John and Herman Essner.

Visitation was held Friday, Jan. 3, at the St. Lawrence Parish Center, including parish prayers and Knights of Columbus service to follow.

Funeral Mass was celebrated Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg, with the Rev. Daniel Belken and Monsignor Normand Varone officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.

Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.amick-burnettfuneralchapels.com.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

