Patty Schmarje

Patty Joyce Schmarje, 92, of Cape Girardeau slipped the sinewy bonds of Earth and entered her heavenly home Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. She was born Nov. 20, 1931, to Ivo Garnett and Glena Fiessinger. She was the second of nine children.

Patty grew up in Mound City, Illinois. She met and married Dallas Jackson Sr. They had five children: Carolyn, Marsha, Dallas Jr., Steven and Pam. They were married for nearly three decades. Patty returned to school in her 40s, after the children were grown, to become a registered nurse. She was the consummate professional, utilizing her knowledge, coupled with her kind and loving heart, to care for those in need.

She met the love of her life, Harold Schmarje, marrying him in August 1983. They remained a beautiful couple until Harold passed away in April 2023.

Patty loved her family beyond measure. She was the family matriarch, truly the glue that held the family together. She loved to sing, dance and cook. Patty had a beautiful vibrato soprano voice. She loved singing gospel hymns. Patty loved dancing so much, she danced while performing housework. Whenever music came on, she would immediately grab a family member of any age and begin dancing. Fun fact: She enjoyed the “Dancing Bear” on Captain Kangaroo.

Patty is survived by four of her five children, Marsha Martin of Desloge, Dallas (Tanya) Jackson Jr. of Urbana, Illinois, Steven Jackson of Wildwood, Florida, and Pamela Jackson of Lee’s Summit; sisters, Shirley Black of St. Louis and Donna Holman of East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.