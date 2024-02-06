Patricia Schott

NEW HAMBURG — Patricia Ann Schott, 84, of New Hamburg passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, surrounded by family at Chaffee Nursing Center.

She was born July 8, 1940, in New Hamburg to Leon and Mary Kosciulek Glastetter. She and Melvin P. Schott were married June 21, 1958, and celebrated 66 years together.

After raising her sixth child through kindergarten, Pat decided to attend college. She graduated with honors in 1978 from Southeast Missouri State University with a double major in elementary education and library science. She taught kindergarten and served as the librarian for the Kelso School District in New Hamburg, until her retirement. She then worked part-time as a librarian at the public library in Benton.

Pat was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in New Hamburg and served as an organist for many years. She was also a member of St. Ann’s Sodality, the New Hamburg Extension Club and the New Hamburg Homemakers Club.