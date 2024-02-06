Patricia Peters

Patricia Ann Welter Peters passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.

She was born Dec. 30, 1938, to Victor and Lillie LeDure Welter of Benton. She married Ambrose W. Peters on Oct. 15, 1955, and lived at Leopold. She was a homemaker and was very involved in her church, St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold.

She was a member of St. John’s PCCW and involved in T.E.C., Cursillo and Camp Re-New-All retreats. She did much community service through Leopold Fire Department; local Knights of Columbus; Farm Bureau, helping Ambrose with several duties; and Senior Nutrition Center.

She and Ambrose loved country music and entertained jam sessions in their shop. Anyone could come, play, sing, dance and tell jokes. She loved her Country Music Swingers!

Survivors include four daughters, Cynthia (Lindy) Jansen, Donna (late Mike) Kasten, Jean (Bob) Clubb and Valerie Peters; two sons, Chris (Carol Ann) Peters and Tim Peters; 10 grandchildren, Dustin Jansen, Ashley (Jeff) Leeper, Clayton (Anna) and Jordan (Kelsie) Jansen, Allison (Matt) Pfau, Brandon, Nikki and Tanner Peters, Tyler (Lindsey) Clubb and Seth Peters; and 13 great-grandchildren.