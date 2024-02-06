Patricia Peters

Patricia Ann Welter Peters passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau.
She was born Dec. 30, 1938, to Victor and Lillie LeDure Welter of Benton. She married Ambrose W. Peters on Oct. 15, 1955, and lived at Leopold. She was a homemaker and was very involved in her church, St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold.
She was a member of St. John’s PCCW and involved in T.E.C., Cursillo and Camp Re-New-All retreats. She did much community service through Leopold Fire Department; local Knights of Columbus; Farm Bureau, helping Ambrose with several duties; and Senior Nutrition Center.
She and Ambrose loved country music and entertained jam sessions in their shop. Anyone could come, play, sing, dance and tell jokes. She loved her Country Music Swingers!
Survivors include four daughters, Cynthia (Lindy) Jansen, Donna (late Mike) Kasten, Jean (Bob) Clubb and Valerie Peters; two sons, Chris (Carol Ann) Peters and Tim Peters; 10 grandchildren, Dustin Jansen, Ashley (Jeff) Leeper, Clayton (Anna) and Jordan (Kelsie) Jansen, Allison (Matt) Pfau, Brandon, Nikki and Tanner Peters, Tyler (Lindsey) Clubb and Seth Peters; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Preceding Patricia in death were her husband, Ambrose W. Peters; son, Ambrose D. Peters; son-in-law, Michael Kasten; and granddaughter, Amber Clubb.
Visitation, with rosary and parish prayers, were held Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Leopold.
Funeral Mass will be be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church, with the Rev. Jesse Hiett officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dustin, Clayton and Jordan Jansen, Tyler Clubb, Brandon, Tanner and Seth Peters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame or Leopold Fire Department.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.