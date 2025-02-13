Patricia Modglin

Patricia Sue Modglin, daughter of Jesse and Mildred Hodge Porch, was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Poplar Bluff and departed her life Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Saint Francis Medical Center Emergency Room in Cape Girardeau at the age of 84.
She was formally the city collector of Scott City and was a medical transcriptionist at Cape Surgical Clinic and Southeast Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith and a resident of Scott City.
On March 30, 1985, Patricia was united in marriage to Herbert “Alvie” Modglin in Little Rock, Arkansas. He survives of the home in Scott City.
Besides her husband, survivors include one son, Edward (Andrea) Modglin of Des Moines, Iowa; four daughters, Kathy (Jerry) Synder of Scott City, Vicki Glastetter of Kelso, Debbie Cox of Scott City and Bonnie (Dwayne Winschel) Modglin of Scott City; seven grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Bret, Conor, Nolan, Brennan and Ben; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Reese, Savannah, Kiley, Lyla, Caroline and Layla; and other relatives and friends.
Along with her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Clayborn Brasher; two brothers, Jesse and Ronald Porch; one sister, Vernetta Ousnamer; and one grandson, Matt Glastetter.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City.
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Randy Morse officiating. Interment will follow in the Lightner Cemetery in Scott City.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.