Patricia Modglin

Patricia Sue Modglin, daughter of Jesse and Mildred Hodge Porch, was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Poplar Bluff and departed her life Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at the Saint Francis Medical Center Emergency Room in Cape Girardeau at the age of 84.

She was formally the city collector of Scott City and was a medical transcriptionist at Cape Surgical Clinic and Southeast Hospital. She was of the Baptist faith and a resident of Scott City.

On March 30, 1985, Patricia was united in marriage to Herbert “Alvie” Modglin in Little Rock, Arkansas. He survives of the home in Scott City.