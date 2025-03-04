Patricia Lewis

Patricia A. Lewis, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral will follow at noon Saturday, March 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Geneva Allen Patterson officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.