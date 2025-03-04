All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesMarch 4, 2025

Patricia Lewis

Patricia A. Lewis, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Feb. 24, 2025. Visitation is set for March 8, followed by a funeral service and burial at Lorimier Cemetery. The Rev. Geneva Allen Patterson will officiate.

story image illustation

Patricia A. Lewis, 73, of Cape Girardeau died Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, at the Lutheran Home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 8, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral will follow at noon Saturday, March 8, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Geneva Allen Patterson officiating. Burial will be at Lorimier Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dewey Lukefahr
ObituariesMar. 4
Dewey Lukefahr
Terry Marquis
ObituariesMar. 4
Terry Marquis
Tracie Sander
ObituariesMar. 4
Tracie Sander
Guy Seabaugh
ObituariesMar. 4
Guy Seabaugh
Shirley Stevens
ObituariesMar. 4
Shirley Stevens
R. Joe Sullivan
ObituariesMar. 4
R. Joe Sullivan
Doris Weissmueller
ObituariesMar. 4
Doris Weissmueller
Carol Berman
ObituariesFeb. 28
Carol Berman
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy