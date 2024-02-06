Patricia Hennig

Patricia Lee Hennig, 79, daughter of Gilbert and Dottie Green Bretzel, died peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, at Providence Place Hospice in Cape Girardeau.
Pat was born May 25, 1945, in Cape Girardeau. She was first married to David Maring in 1965, and then Feb. 10, 1980, she married James F. Hennig, who preceded her in death.
After graduating from Illmo-Scott City High School, she attended Cape Girardeau School of Beauty Culture. She worked as a beautician in Chicago and Bentonville, Arkansas, and later owned Pat's Cut 'N' Curl in Jackson. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Pat is survived by two sons, Christopher (Renee) Maring and Kevin (Tara) Maring of Chicago; three stepdaughters, Norma (Rick) Breiding of Aurora, Colorado, Linda (Ray) Schwartz of Sebastian, Florida, and Evelyn (David) Chaveriat of Petoskey, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Dave) Ledure of Jackson.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Martha Jane Bruhl; and a stepson, Carl Hennig.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sanders Cemetery Fund, 1526 Greenleaf Ave., Jackson, MO 63755.
