All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
ObituariesFebruary 6, 2025

Pamela Parry

Pamela Ann Parry, 62, of Jackson died Feb. 4, 2025. Visitation and funeral services will be Feb. 14 at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home. Burial will follow Feb. 15 in Rolla.

story image illustation

Pamela Ann Parry, 62, of Jackson died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her home.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Parry officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rolla City Cemetery in Rolla.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cathy Hobbs
ObituariesFeb. 4
Cathy Hobbs
Donald Leckrone Sr.
ObituariesFeb. 4
Donald Leckrone Sr.
Chad Moore
ObituariesFeb. 4
Chad Moore
Doreen Zuroske
ObituariesFeb. 4
Doreen Zuroske
Melva Baker
ObituariesFeb. 4
Melva Baker
Daniel Brown
ObituariesFeb. 4
Daniel Brown
Donald Cathcart
ObituariesFeb. 4
Donald Cathcart
Billye Clare
ObituariesFeb. 4
Billye Clare
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy