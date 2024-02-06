Pamela Parry

Pamela Ann Parry, 62, of Jackson died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, at her home.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 14, at Ford and Sons Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.
Funeral service will be at noon Friday, Feb. 14, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mike Parry officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rolla City Cemetery in Rolla.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.